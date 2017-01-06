New TNA ONO PPV matches set, Kenny Omega teases leaving NJPW, final indie dates set for Chris Hero

New TNA ONO PPV matches set

Lashley vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards vs. EC3 for the TNA Championship have been added to tonight’s TNA One Night Only: Live II PPV in Orlando, Florida.

Also announced is that Tyrus will be Eli Drake’s partner in challenging The Broken Hardys for the TNA Tag Team Championships.

Who will Eli Drake select as his partner tonight? One Night Only at 8p EST/5p PST. Find out now. https://t.co/7bX2Lr51sC — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2017



This joins the following also set for tonight:

TNA Championship

Eddie Edwards (c) vs. EC3

TNA Tag Team Championship

The Broken Hardys (c’s) vs. Eli Drake and Tyrus

TNA Knockouts Championship

Rosemary (c) vs. Sienna



TNA Grand Championship, Anything Goes Match

MOOSE (c) vs. Mike Bennett

Fatal 4-Way Match for the TNA X-Division Championship

DJ Z (c) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Lashley vs. Davey Richards

Kenny Omega teases leaving NJPW

NJPW star Kenny Omega posted the following on Twitter on Thursday, teasing that he might leave New Japan and that he is keeping his options open for the future.

I will be stepping away from Japan to reassess my future. The path of my journey may change, but my goals will not. pic.twitter.com/E4vDiGgAwe — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

@KennyOmegamanX there is no plan. My schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options. I’ve a lot to consider. Thx for the patience/support — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2017

Final indie dates set for Chris Hero

With Chris Hero’s return to WWE NXT at last night’s TV tapings back under the Kassius Ohno moniker, EVOLVE has announced that Hero’s final indie dates will be at their EVOLVE 76 and 77 iPPVs during Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas on January 28 and 29 where Hero will face an opponent of choosing on the 28th, then his final match against Zack Sabre Jr. on the 29th.