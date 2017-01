Wednesday TV Previews for January 25, 2017.

* On WWE NXT, its the go-home show for TakeOver: San Antonio, featuring a rematch between The Revival and TM-61.

* On ROH, its the continuation of the Decade of Excellence tournament, plus Marty Scrull and Will Ospreay make their TV debuts.

* Finally on the mid-season finale of Total Divas, its the wedding of Rusev and Lana.

Wrestleview.com will have recaps of all of these shows later this week.