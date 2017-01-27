1/27-2/2 Upcoming Events: WWE Royal Rumble PPV and NXT TakeOver: San Antonio this weekend, EVOLVE iPPVs

Upcoming events for the week of January 27 to February 2, 2017.

WWE:

* 1/27 NXT live event in Dallas, Texas

* 1/27 live event in Hobbs, New Mexico

* 1/28 NXT TakeOver live special in San Antonio, Texas

* 1/28 live event in Abilene, Texas

* 1/28 live event in San Angelo, Texas

* 1/29 Royal Rumble PPV in San Antonio, Texas

* 1/30 RAW TV Tapings in Laredo, Texas

* 1/30 live event in Hidalgo, Texas

* 1/31 Smackdown/205 Live TV Tapings in Corpus Christi, Texas

* 2/1 NXT TV Tapings in Winter Park, Florida

New Japan:

* 1/27 Road to New Beginning iPPV in Tokyo, Japan (Korauken Hall)

* 1/29 Road to New Beginning live event in Iwate, Japan

* 1/31 Road to New Beginning live event in Miyagi, Japan

* 2/1 Road to New Beginning live event in Aomori, Japan

* 2/2 Road to New Beginning live event in Akita, Japan

Indies:

* 1/27 EVOLVE iPPV in San Antonio, Texas

* 1/28 EVOLVE iPPV in San Antonio, Texas

* 1/28 Beyond Wrestling live event in Somerville, Massachusetts

* 1/28 SMASH Wrestling live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

* 1/28 WXW live event in London, England

* 1/29 Beyond Wrestling live event in Somerville, Massachusetts

* 1/29 PROGRESS live event in London, England

