CM Punk wants to fight again in the UFC or even somewhere else

FOX Sports is featuring an interview with current UFC fighter and former WWE star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks where he is asked about a return to MMA in 2017.

Punk, who debuted at UFC 203 last September in a losing effort against Mickey Gall, revealed he has been throwing “names and opponents” at UFC President Dana White.

The former WWE star said he remains committed to continuing his mixed martial arts career and plans to keep on fighting even if it doesn’t happen again in the UFC.

You can check out the full interview below courtesy of FOX Sports.