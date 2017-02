Wednesday TV Previews for February 1, 2017.

On NXT, its the fallout from TakeOver: San Antonio, featuring No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson, Ember Moon in action and the debut of UK Champion Tyler Bate.

On ROH, Jay Lethal faces Jay Briscoe in the semi-finals of the Decade of Excellence tournament, plus TV Champion Marty Scrull defends the title against Juice Robinson.

