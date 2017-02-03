Pro wrestling attendance figures for the week of January 25 to January 31, 2017.

WWE

* 1/26 NXT live event in Houston, Texas: 1,900 fans.

* 1/27 NXT live event in Dallas, Texas: 2,500 fans.

* 1/27 RAW live event in Hobbs, New Mexico: 3,000 fans.

* 1/28 Smackdown live event in San Angelo, Texas: 3,900 fans.

* 1/28 NXT TakeOver special in San Antonio, Texas: 7,000 fans (sellout).

* 1/29 Royal Rumble PPV in San Antonio, Texas: 42,000 fans paid (52,000 in attendance).

* 1/30 Smackdown live event in Hidalgo, Texas: 4,800 fans (sellout).

* 1/30 RAW TV tapings in Laredo, Texas: 5,500 fans.

* 1/31 Smackdown and 205 Live TV tapings in San Antonio, Texas: 4,700 fans.

International and Indies

* 1/27 NJPW iPPV in Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall): 1,630 fans (sellout).

* 1/27 CMLL event at Arena Mexico: 9,000 fans.

* 1/27 AAA TV Taping in Toluca, Mexico: 3,000 fans (sellout).

* 1/28 Five Star Wrestling Spike TV special in Dundee, Scotland: 2,000 fans.

* 1/29 DDT event in Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall): 1,520 fans.

Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter