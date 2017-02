Upcoming pro wrestling events for the week of February 3 to February 9, 2017.

WWE

* 2/3 NXT live event in St. Augustine, Florida.

* 2/3 live event in Broomfield, Colorado.

* 2/4 NXT live event in Largo, Florida.

* 2/4 live event in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

* 2/4 live event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

* 2/5 live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

* 2/5 live event in Eugene, Oregon.

* 2/6 live event in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

* 2/6 RAW TV tapings in Portland, Oregon.

* 2/7 Smackdown and 205 Live TV tapings in Seattle, Washington.

* 2/9 NXT live event in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

ROH

* 2/3 live event in San Antonio, Texas.

* 2/4 live event in Dallas, Texas.

New Japan

* 2/5 New Beginning iPPV in Sapporo, Japan.

* 2/7 live event in Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall).

* 2/8 live event in Tochigi, Japan.

* 2/9 live event in Nagano, Japan.

* 2/11 New Beginning iPPV in Osaka, Japan.

Indies

* 2/4 AAW live event in LaSalle, Illinois.

* 2/5 RevPro live event in London, England.

