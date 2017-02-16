Former ECW and WWE star Nicole Bass passes away on Thursday

Former ECW and WWE star Nicole Bass, who suffered a massive stroke earlier in the week and was unable to recover, passed away on Thursday. Bass was 52 years old.

According to a statement written by Kristen Marrone on Facebook, Bass was brought to a hospital this week and learned today they could no nothing more for her.

Bass, who started her career as a female bodybuilder, had brief runs in both ECW and WWE. She signed with WWE in 1999 and made her debut at WrestleMania 15.

Bass was released by WWE later that year in July and later filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the company. The case went to court in 2002 and Bass eventually lost. She had been reportedly battling health problems for the last decade including pancreatitis due to steroid use. You can check out the official statement issued on her Facebook page below.

