Former WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff passes away at age 74

WWE.com has confirmed that former WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff has passed away.

Koloff (Oreal Perras), 74, had been battling liver disease for some time and his health declined considerably according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

He was best known for giving Bruno Sammartino his only pinfall loss inside Madison Square Garden in January 1971, ending Sammartino’s nearly eight year run as champion.

On behalf of the entire staff, we would like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Perras during this very hard time.