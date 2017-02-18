Former WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff passes away at age 74

By
Adam Martin
-
1

WWE.com has confirmed that former WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff has passed away.

Koloff (Oreal Perras), 74, had been battling liver disease for some time and his health declined considerably according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

He was best known for giving Bruno Sammartino his only pinfall loss inside Madison Square Garden in January 1971, ending Sammartino’s nearly eight year run as champion.

On behalf of the entire staff, we would like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Perras during this very hard time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • JFJ

    Rest in peace Russian Bear. You never got the recognition you deserved (case in point: They didn’t even announce he was the new champion after beating Bruno at MSG. It’s said this is because they didn’t want the fans in attendance that night to riot.) but you will be missed.