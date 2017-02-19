Kurt Angle says John Cena is the man, Former TNA star gets role in film

Kurt Angle says John Cena is the man

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com passed along an interview with former WWE and TNA star and now Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle discussing John Cena.

“John Cena is the man. I don’t know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top…I’m not going to say he’s was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.”

Angle also listed Cena as one of his four picks to induct him into the Hall of Fame, including The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin.

Former TNA star gets role in film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that former TNA star Thea Trinidad will be starring in the new “Fighting with my Family” cast about WWE star Paige and her family.