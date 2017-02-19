Kurt Angle says John Cena is the man, Former TNA star gets role in film

Kurt Angle says John Cena is the man
Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com passed along an interview with former WWE and TNA star and now Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle discussing John Cena.
“John Cena is the man. I don’t know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top…I’m not going to say he’s was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.”
Angle also listed Cena as one of his four picks to induct him into the Hall of Fame, including The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin.
Former TNA star gets role in film
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that former TNA star Thea Trinidad will be starring in the new “Fighting with my Family” cast about WWE star Paige and her family.
FINALLY… @theatrinidadtmt our #DivasChampion. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to welcome Thea to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast! Casting the right woman to play our champion was critical. I wanted to keep the integrity of our movie’s authenticity. We had to find a woman who not only has a real star quality, but she also had to have a real reverence and love for our unique wrestling business. Thea has been working extremely hard for years on the independent wrestling circuit and for those who understand what that means – you know how much one has to love our crazy business to work independently for years. She has a star quality, great presence, humility and is always all about being, “the hardest worker in the room”. She’s working her butt off to put on an outstanding performance in our movie. Congrats, Thea and welcome to the cast. Let’s put in that work and move the crowd. #FightingWithMyFamily #TheaTrinidad #DivasChampion #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms