WWE profiles the life and career of Seth Rollins, Angle vs. Rhodes

WWE profiles the life and career of Seth Rollins

A new “My Son is a WWE Superstar” profile has been posted by WWE on YouTube focusing on Seth Rollins, his family and his career path to the WWE.

Angle vs. Rhodes

A video clip has started to make the rounds on Twitter this weekend courtesy of @DanWeiner featuring a highlight from Kurt Angle vs. Cody Rhodes last night in Waterbury, Connecticut for Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestlefest 21 event.