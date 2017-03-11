Anthem and Impact send cease and desist letter to Matt and Jeff Hardy

By
Adam Martin
-
2

As noted in Jason Namako’s recap of last night’s 3/11 ROH 15th Anniversary PPV, Matt and Jeff Hardy were sent a three-page cease and desist letter from Anthem and Impact Wrestling on Friday demanding they stop the use of the “Broken” characters.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Anthem and Impact are claiming “intellectual property” of the characters and anything they do going forward (such as last night’s appearance for ROH on Pay Per View) would fall under the ownership of the company and that they are not discontinue the use of anything “Broken” related.

Jason Namako noted in his recap last night that the presentation of Matt and Jeff Hardy was “extremely toned down because of the legal matters.” Commentary only referred to them as The Hardy’s, while the audience in Las Vegas continued to start up many “DELETE” and “OBSOLETE” chants during the match for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

As reported on Friday, Reby Hardy went on a very long rant on Twitter a few hours before the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV directed at Anthem, Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm. It would appear that she was responding directly to a tweet sent out by Nordholm who wished Matt Hardy well and seemed to heavily suggest that it wasn’t Matt alone behind the creative process, tagging Jeremy Borash, David Lagana and Billy Corgan.

Matt Hardy filed for a trademark for the “Broken” Matt Hardy character back on March 1, shortly after his contract with Impact Wrestling expired. Reby Hardy revealed in her series of tweets that her father, who played Senor Benjamin on TV, was also being listed as part of the cease and desist. She noted that he was never paid for his involvement.

So it would appear that both Anthem and Impact are doing all they can to prevent the use of not only the “Broken” Matt and Jeff Hardy characters elsewhere, but also likely for Reby Hardy, Senor Benjamin and possibly even for their son (who was touted as King Maxel).

Matt Hardy sent out this tweet early this morning seeming to address the ongoing legal situation involving The Hardy’s going forward.

Reby Hardy is also back at addressing reports that Dish Network ended up completely pulling last night’s ROH 15th Anniversary due to the cease and desist letter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • a goddamn dragon

    the popularity of Broken Matt Hardy and the New Day makes me wonder what the hell is wrong with wrestling fans these days

  • goddessroleplay

    New Day for me taps into absurdity and they constantly reference/embrace things im passionate about (gaming, anime, hip hop). In a lot of ways they are the wrestling version of an anime convention.

    Also Big E and Xavier woods are hot and I would love to have…relations with them both.

    As for the hardys idk it never really clicked with me.