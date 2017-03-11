Anthem and Impact send cease and desist letter to Matt and Jeff Hardy

As noted in Jason Namako’s recap of last night’s 3/11 ROH 15th Anniversary PPV, Matt and Jeff Hardy were sent a three-page cease and desist letter from Anthem and Impact Wrestling on Friday demanding they stop the use of the “Broken” characters.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Anthem and Impact are claiming “intellectual property” of the characters and anything they do going forward (such as last night’s appearance for ROH on Pay Per View) would fall under the ownership of the company and that they are not discontinue the use of anything “Broken” related.

Jason Namako noted in his recap last night that the presentation of Matt and Jeff Hardy was “extremely toned down because of the legal matters.” Commentary only referred to them as The Hardy’s, while the audience in Las Vegas continued to start up many “DELETE” and “OBSOLETE” chants during the match for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

As reported on Friday, Reby Hardy went on a very long rant on Twitter a few hours before the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV directed at Anthem, Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm. It would appear that she was responding directly to a tweet sent out by Nordholm who wished Matt Hardy well and seemed to heavily suggest that it wasn’t Matt alone behind the creative process, tagging Jeremy Borash, David Lagana and Billy Corgan.

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

@MATTHARDYBRAND Broken Universe will always be here. Kudos to the creative team behind the vision @JeremyBorash @paradysexoxo @Lagana @Billy — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

Matt Hardy filed for a trademark for the “Broken” Matt Hardy character back on March 1, shortly after his contract with Impact Wrestling expired. Reby Hardy revealed in her series of tweets that her father, who played Senor Benjamin on TV, was also being listed as part of the cease and desist. She noted that he was never paid for his involvement.

So it would appear that both Anthem and Impact are doing all they can to prevent the use of not only the “Broken” Matt and Jeff Hardy characters elsewhere, but also likely for Reby Hardy, Senor Benjamin and possibly even for their son (who was touted as King Maxel).

Matt Hardy sent out this tweet early this morning seeming to address the ongoing legal situation involving The Hardy’s going forward.

#HouseHardy will continue DELETING & the DELETE chants will NEVAH end.. https://t.co/so5MzlvXmY — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2017

Reby Hardy is also back at addressing reports that Dish Network ended up completely pulling last night’s ROH 15th Anniversary due to the cease and desist letter.

Ayy @dish. You're the only cable provider who pussied out to TNA's threat. DO BETTER by wrestling fans who support you & the talent ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

UPDATE: TNA sending "spooky" letters to cable providers threatening to sue if they air Hardys. Trying to screw ROH & ruin wrestling for fans — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

Hardys just EXISTING & providing for our family, mind you. I think they believe they own our birth certificates at this point… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

TNA trying to ruin wrestling for all fans out of spite, but CONTRACTS ARE UP. *YOU* let them expire, REMEMBER ? You don't own these boys ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

Irony is, Matt's contract did not include exclusivity; could have legally appeared on ANY televised program WHILE UNDER TNA CONTRACT… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

Don't ever want to hear anyone talk about "burning bridges" when this move, which fucks ROH & cable providers, leaves the most ashes behind — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

TNA would rather destroy biz relationships with ROH & cable providers for the sake of trying to fck the Hardys. Think about that ! pic.twitter.com/uatbrCxHxg — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017