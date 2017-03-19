Fox News profiles Cody Rhodes, talks life after WWE in ROH and Impact

Steve Credo of FoxNews.com is featuring an interview with former WWE star Cody Rhodes where he talks about appearing for New Japan, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and independent wrestling promotions across the world following life after WWE.

“I reached a point where nothing scares me in this industry mainly because I grew up in it. My earliest memory is 4-years-old getting in a wrestling ring. The goal of leaving was to find myself. Honestly, I didn’t intend on being at Bound for Glory, Final Battle, Wrestle Kingdom, WrestleMania all in the same calendar year. I said it after my match at Wrestle Kingdom, I said nobody but me and that’s the cocky side of me and a lot of pride and the fact that I was able to do it. I was able to cross some streams in companies that don’t always work together. In this case they allowed it.”

The article also features a video clip interviewing Rhodes in New York City shortly before a Ring of Honor event at the Hammerstein Ballroom.