Jim Ross’ wife involved in traffic accident, suffers skull fractures

Jim Ross’ wife involved in traffic accident, suffers multiple skull fractures
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on twitter that his wife Jan was involved in a serious road accident this morning, resulting in multiple skull fractures and that they “need a miracle”.
He informed TMZ that his wife was riding her Vespa scooter without a helmet when a vehicle collided into her, causing her to strike her head.
My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017