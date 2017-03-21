Jim Ross’ wife involved in traffic accident, suffers skull fractures

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on twitter that his wife Jan was involved in a serious road accident this morning, resulting in multiple skull fractures and that they “need a miracle”.
He informed TMZ that his wife was riding her Vespa scooter without a helmet when a vehicle collided into her, causing her to strike her head.

  • goddessroleplay

    Hope she pulls out okay. That kind of accident even if she pulls thru is a nightmare.

  • gtafan4life

    prayers for her and the family!