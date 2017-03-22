Jim Ross provides update on wife, says she is currently on life support

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his official website providing a health update on his wife Jan after she was involved in an accident on Monday night after being struck by a car while riding on her Vespa.

As reported earlier, Ross’ wife suffered multiple skull fractures in what he described as a “catastrophic brain injury.” Ross revealed that she was not wearing a helmet during the accident and is currently being alive via life support.

“We hope that the swelling of Jan’s brain will subside soon as it must for her to survive. It’s that simple. Nonetheless my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all’s she worth to save her life. My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her. This update has been written through many tears and shaky hands but please know that your support and love for Jan, and me, is both comforting and appreciated.”

