Matt Hardy reveals Broken trademark is his, Hardys reinventing themselves

Matt Hardy reveals Broken trademark is his

Matt Hardy revealed on Twitter that all “Broken” related trademarks are now his and his wife Reby Hardy’s. This tweet came a few days after it was revealed that Anthem and Impact Wrestling had started adding the trademark term on the company’s YouTube page regarding any videos featuring the term “Broken” in it.

Well, you are accurate. #BROKEN Matt Hardy is officially @RebyHardy & myself's licensed trademark, as stated by the US Patent Department. https://t.co/hwWCeAIAew — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 25, 2017

Hardys reinventing themselves

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.com passed along an interview with former WWE stars Adam “Edge” Copeland and Christian where they talked about Matt and Jeff Hardy reinventing themselves and if the “Broken” characters could work in the WWE Universe.

Christian:

“It’s all about reinventing yourself. You could probably be The Hardy Boyz, stick your two fingers up, make that ride from town to town and hope that people follow along with that nostalgia. Instead, they’ve taken the bull by the horns and reinvented themselves and stayed current, stayed fresh and keep people talking, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Edge: