Matt and Jeff Hardy reincarnate TNA titles, Heyman on WrestleMania week

Matt and Jeff Hardy reincarnate TNA titles

Matt and Jeff Hardy have posted a video on YouTube displaying a reincarnation of the now “obsolete” TNA Tag Team Championships. Impact Wrestling has already moved forward with a new storyline to crown new tag team champions in the coming weeks.

Heyman on WrestleMania week

Paul Heyman has once again teamed up with Yahoo.com to produce content during WrestleMania week. His latest offering focuses on independent wrestling promotions running events in the surrounding areas where WrestleMania takes place and why his initial advice to Gabe Sapolsky has changed over the years.