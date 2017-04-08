AAA co-owner Joaquin Roldan passes away on Saturday at age 63

AAA co-owner Joaquin Roldan, who took over the company along with his wife Marisela Pena and son Dorian Roldan after the passing of AAA founder Antonio Pena, Marisela’s brother, in 2007, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 63 according to a statement released by AAA.

Roldan had been working with AAA since the beginnings of the company when Pena was the owner and had been trained by Pena, along with his son Dorian, to take over the company once Pena’s health began going bad. Roldan was a character on AAA TV for the last several years, as the company’s babyface authority figure, going up against his son Dorian and Konnan in storylines prior to Konnan’s departure from the company.

Roldan, who was the lone inductee into the AAA Hall of Fame in 2016 prior to their annual Triplemania event, had been seen less in recent months due to what is believed to be a lingering illness that may have played a role in his passing.

On behalf of the staff of Wrestleview.com, we send out our condolences to the family and friends of Roldan during this tough time.

Source: F4WOnline.com