Rich Brennan on working with JBL, Wrestling for Autism live event

Rich Brennan on working with JBL

Evan Prout of Under the Mat Radio passed along an interview with former WWE and NXT commentator Rich Brennan where he talked about working with JBL in the company. Brennan described JBL as being “difficult” to work with.

“JBL was difficult to work with as a broadcast partner, it’s nothing you can do about it because that’s Vince’s guy. With this whole thing going on (Mauro situation) I don’t know but it seems like he’s entrenched there. He basically violates all rules when it comes to broadcast announcers in how we are trained to be announcers because he can. Difficult to work with part of that is his heel persona, some of that is if he (JBL) doesn’t like you or respect you then it’s dialed up little bit. At times I felt like he really didn’t work to make the product better he was just there to get himself over. Backstage he was okay to me, can I see him giving Mauro a hard time? Absolutely I can.”

Wrestling for Autism live event

James Raymond sent word about an upcoming Wrestling for Autism event in East Haven, Connecticut on April 22 featuring former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio). More details available at koautismct.com.

Wrestling for Autism

April 22 2017

Joseph A Mellilo Middle School

East Haven, CT 67 Hudson ST 06512

Time – 6pm

Cost – $10

Sponsors – Muscle Sport Magazine and Primed and Ready Meals

All proceeds will be going to Autism Services and Resources of Connecticut in Wallingford, CT we are trying to raise over $10,000 for ASRC which uses all funds to help local families in the state. At the event we will have Alberto el Patron FKA Alberto del Rio ( Impact Wrestling), Willie Mack, Shane Strickland and Cortez Castro from Lucha Underground.

Also in action will be the great talent from Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling where Former WWE and WCW star Paul Roma is the head trainer along with former WWE stars Big Steve, Mario Mancini and Paul Perez. Before the event we will also be doing a Wrestling Seminar with Alberto el Patron from 1-3 at Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school – 662 Coe Ave East Haven,CT 06512