Kazarian on Christopher Daniels and ROH Title, Chris Sabin on TNA run

Kazarian on Christopher Daniels and ROH Title

Journey of a Frontman is featuring an interview with current former TNA and current ROH star Frankie Kazarian where he talks Christopher Daniels winning the ROH Championship.

“It means the world to me, man. When Chris won that title, I felt like in a small way that I won a title just because I don’t think anyone’s been closer to Chris Daniels over the course of his career than I have. Seeing the highs and lows, the ups and downs, the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and everything that goes in between it. I’ve been with him at his best and at his worst. And he could say the same for me. I know the struggles he’s gone through behind closed doors and how hard he’s worked and how much this means to him. In that brief second after that referee hit three, it all culminated into that. It was just one of those cool moments that I’ll never, ever forget for the rest of my life. It was an awesome weekend in Vegas overall.”

