“Fate of the Furious” starring The Rock sets new global opening record

Deadline.com is reporting that “Fate of the Furious” debuted at a record $432.3 million debut at the international box office. The film also drew a $100.2 million domestically as well, bringing it to a total of $532.5 million worldwide.
The film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has now set a record for the biggest opening for a film worldwide ever. It bested both “Jurassic World” ($316.7 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($529 million).
The Rock shared the following on Instagram before the news was official.
Takin’ a quick break between our Saturday sweat sets. My phone’s blowing up and apparently, #FateOfTheFurious is the biggest global box office opening of all time. It’s not official yet, but the moment it becomes gospel I’ll let you know. If it’s true, then you know gratitude is my jam and I’m SO GRATEFUL for the luv. If it’s not true, then I still luv ya back, but dammit its time for me to get back to jackin’ iron and carrying around my shaker cup like a little boy carrying around his blankly. #SaturdaySweat #WestCoastIronParadise #ImHearingARumor #FateOfTheFurious #BiggestOpeningOfAllTime #HobbsTheBeast💪🏾☠️