“Fate of the Furious” starring The Rock sets new global opening record

Deadline.com is reporting that “Fate of the Furious” debuted at a record $432.3 million debut at the international box office. The film also drew a $100.2 million domestically as well, bringing it to a total of $532.5 million worldwide.

The film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has now set a record for the biggest opening for a film worldwide ever. It bested both “Jurassic World” ($316.7 million) and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($529 million).

The Rock shared the following on Instagram before the news was official.