Matt Hardy appears at House of Hardcore, CM Punk on talk show

Matt Hardy appears at House of Hardcore

Newly signed WWE star and current RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy made a scheduled appearance for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore event on Friday night in New Jersey.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Hardy (who appeared as his “Broken” character) was scheduled to face Dreamer in a Street Fight match when The Spirit Squad showed up and attacked Hardy. Former WWE star Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was also on the card and he showed up to get involved in the segment as well.

As reported earlier, WWE has allowed both Matt and Jeff Hardy to fulfill previously agreed to independent wrestling dates for the month of April including this appearance last night that aired live on FloSlam. They are scheduled to make their final independent appearance for the Pro Wrestling South promotion on April 29.

CM Punk on talk show

Former WWE star and current UFC fighter Phil “CM Punk” Brooks made an appearance on the Chicago morning show “Windy City Live” this week.

You can check out his appearance below.