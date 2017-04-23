WWE allows Matt and Jeff Hardy to wrestle at House of Hardcore 25

WWE stars and current RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) were given permission last minute to wrestle at last night’s House of Hardcore 25 event in Philadelphia at the former ECW Arena.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Tommy Dreamer had made an attempt to book The Young Bucks to replace The Hardys for a tag team match featuring Dreamer and former WWE and current Ring of Honor star Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley).

When booking the Bucks fell through, Dreamer was left with no other option but to contact WWE on Saturday afternoon and get permission for The Hardys to wrestle. The permission reportedly came right from the top of WWE including both Vince McMahon and Triple H signing off on it. While WWE had granted both Hardys permission to fulfill any remaining independent wrestling dates after returning to the company, Matt’s appearance the day before for House of Hardcore was only an appearance as he did not wrestle. WWE was said to be concerned about The Hardys getting hurt at these events, although it was pointed out that Drew McIntyre was still actively wrestling and fulfilling a date with EVOLVE the same day.

You can check out a video clip of after the match courtesy of @briantheguppie and some GIFs from the show last night courtesy of @FloSlam.