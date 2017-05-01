Bruce Tharpe confirms reports of Billy Corgan acquiring NWA, full statement

NWA President Bruce Tharpe issued the following statement on Facebook on Monday night announcing an agreement in principle with Billy Corgan to acquire the National Wrestling Alliance. Tharpe stated while he isn’t leaving wrestling, he will be taking a step back and allowing Corgan to “take control of this great and noble organization.”

PWInsider.com had reported on Monday afternoon that Corgan had an agreement in principle to acquire the NWA. Corgan, the former President of TNA Wrestling, has yet to publicly comment on the announcement as of late Monday night.

This marks Corgan’s first move in the wrestling world since his departure from TNA and a legal battle with the company that ultimately lead to Anthem Sports and Entertainment stepping in to pay back his loans and push him out of the company.

You can read the full statement by Tharpe below.