More details on Sean Waltman arrest, suspected of trying to deal meth

TMZ Sports is reporting today that when Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) was arrested at LAX this past weekend for possession of meth and marijuana, officials believed he had intended on distributing the meth overseas for his scheduled trip to the UK.

According to the article, Waltman was already on a “Customs and Border Patrol watch list for narcotics” and his name was immediately flagged when trying to travel through customs. A drug dog was dispatched and his bags were then searched.

As reported earlier, Waltman was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. More details have now been released courtesy of a police report. The report revealed Waltman had “3 Cannibis chocolate bars, 2 THC liquid cigarettes and 38 meth/Amphetamine capsules.” Waltman also had $736.10 in cash on hand as well.

Officials associated with the arrest added “the large quantity of pills plus the large quantity of U.S. currency are associated with narcotics sales.” As noted in the previous report, Waltman was arrested and booked for “possession of narcotics with intent to sell”, a felony. Waltman now faces an estimated four years in prison if convicted.

Waltman has still not commented on the arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.