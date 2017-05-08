Lucha legend Gran Apache passes away on Sunday at age 58

Lucha legend Gran Apache (Mario Balbuena) passed away on Sunday at the age of 58, according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

While Apache had a long wrestling career for EMLL and AAA, he is most known for his work as a trainer, helping train a number of current stars, including Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, DJ Z, Sexy Star and his daughters, Fabi and Mary.

There is no word at this time on the cause of Apache’s death.

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send out our condolences to the family and friends of Apache during this tough time.