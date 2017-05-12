Matt Hardy says Anthem “funding GFW into existence at TNA’s expense”

Matt Hardy replied to a tweet sent to him on Friday addressing if Billy Corgan had ended up taking over for TNA Wrestling during his attempts to do so late last year.

Hardy, who has been publicly denouncing Anthem, Ed Nordholm and Jeff Jarrett on Twitter in recent weeks regarding trademarks/copyrights involving his “Broken” character, held nothing back in what he thought about the current regime.

If @Billy had got TNA, company/talent would've been great. Instead, a naive @EdNordholm is now funding GFW into existence at TNA's expense. https://t.co/2ajD3OhmJr — I AM MORE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 12, 2017

As reported back in January, Anthem Sports and Entertainment officially announced the purchase of TNA Wrestling and quickly moved to rebrand the company as Impact Wrestling going forward. Jeff Jarrett was brought back and a series of contract disputes started up with talent that had deals expiring including Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Drew Galloway.

Both Matt and Jeff Hardy would eventually opt out of re-signing with Impact Wrestling and made a surprise debut for Ring of Honor not long later. Anthem and Impact then started a crusade of sorts to prevent them from using the “Broken” likeness in ROH. As recently as last week, Reby Hardy suggested Impact has continued to “go after” her legally.

Matt and Reby Hardy have stated publicly they own the rights to the “Broken” term. PWInsider.com reported last week that Impact Wrestling and Anthem (listed officially as TNA Entertainment) had applied for trademarks for the following terms on April 28: Broken Matt, Brother Nero, Vanguard1 and Broken Brilliance.