Independent wrestler Wayne VanDyke aka Richard Delicious passes away

Independent wrestler Wayne VanDyke, who wrestled under the name Richard Delicious, passed away on Saturday morning according to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online. VanDyke was only 29 years old.

Per live reports, VanDyke was wrestling on a Ronin Pro Wrestling event in Florida on April 29 and ended up suffering three heart attacks. VanDyke initially suffered a heart attack in the ring and tagged out of the match telling his partner he didn’t feel well.

Medical officials at the event immediately started CPR for him. He then suffered a second heart attack in an ambulance. VanDyke would then later suffer a third heart attack at the hospital and was put in a medically induced coma.

On behalf of the entire staff here on Wrestleview.com, we would like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Wayne VanDyke during this hard time.