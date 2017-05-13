New Japan announces first ever IWGP United States Championship

Prior to last night’s ROH War of the Worlds PPV in New York City, it was announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling would be crowning a first ever IWGP United States Champion in Long Beach, California this July.

It was announced that a “round robin tournament” will take place over two nights in Long Beach to determine the first ever champion. Confirmed so far for the tournament includes Jay Lethal. Hangman Page is also expected to be involved.

New Japan announced back in April they would be holding events in Long Beach, California on July 1 and July 2. Both shows, now officially sold out, will be broadcast on NJPW World.

Breaking News

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online