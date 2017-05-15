Video: Netflix releases trailer for new “GLOW” series starting this June

Netflix has released the trailer for the new “GLOW” series premiering on June 23. As reported earlier, the series will feature actress Alison Brie, comedian/actor Marc Maron and former WWE and TNA star Kia Stevens (aka Awesome Kong/Kharma).

The official show description is as follows:

“GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.”

You can check out the full trailer below courtesy of Netflix.