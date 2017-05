Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to hosting duties for “Saturday Night Live” tonight on NBC. The show will air live coast to coast starting at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 CT).

In addition to this being the season finale of SNL on NBC, it will also be Johnson’s fifth time hosting the show. Johnson hosted the show in 2000, 2002, 2009 and 2015 previously.

You can check out promo clips for the show tonight below courtesy of NBC.