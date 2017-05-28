Cody Rhodes talks about spending time away from WWE for a year

Cody Rhodes has been taking part in media interviews talking about spending the last year away from WWE and working for New Japan, ROH and independent promotions.

In an interview with USA Today, Rhodes talked about learning how to be just like his father Dusty Rhodes over the last year.

“For so long, I have tried not to be my dad, because that doesn’t sell tickets. That doesn’t help – to be a repeat, a novelty or a parody or a replication. Since he’s gone, I find myself in control of my own business and being my own boss. That’s where I’ve found that I am more like him than I ever realized. That’s been a fun thing to realize. Dusty was always his own boss even when he was in polka dots. It’s cool to feel him that way.”

In an interview with CBS Sports, Rhodes noted that despite saying he wanted to settle on one promotion soon, he may have spoken too soon.