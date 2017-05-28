Trademark attempt by Matt Hardy rejected by the U.S. Patent Office

The trademark application that Matt Hardy filed back in March over the “Broken Matt Hardy” trademark was rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
This news comes just days after Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm publicly stated they have full ownership over the “Broken” characters.
Hardy has six months to respond to the refusal by the office.
The following details of the trademark refusal were provided by PWInsider.com.
“Registration is refused because the applied-for mark, as used on the specimen of record, identifies only the name of a particular character/personal name; it does not function as a service mark to identify and distinguish applicant’s services from those of others and to indicate the source of applicant’s services. The name of a character is registrable as a service mark only where the record shows that it is used in a manner that would be perceived by consumers as identifying the services in addition to identifying the character.”