WCPW encourages petition over YouTube practices with pro wrestling

WCPW (What Culture Pro Wrestling) has uploaded a video of Adam Blampied explaining the promotions current issues with advertising and YouTube in recent weeks.

Blampied explains in the video that YouTube has drastically reduced monetization options for videos they deem “hate speech” and that, for whatever reason, professional wrestling is now considered to be “inappropriate content” going forward on the platform.

The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online reports that YouTube issued a strike against WCPW’s channel for the show “Fight Back” claiming it violated the policy regarding spam and deceptive practices. The show was then taken down and WCPW revealed that the channels ability to stream live has now been revoked.

As noted in the video clip below, WCPW is encouraging people to sign an online petition to get pro wrestling removed from the “offensive content” list. The new rules are now preventing the promotion from releasing content on YouTube as it was one of the big ways for them to generate a revenue outside of ticket sales.

You can check out the full video below.