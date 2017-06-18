Video: Trailer for Netflix documentary about Hulk Hogan and Gawker

Netflix has released a trailer for the new documentary “Nobody Speak” where WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and his lawsuit against Gawker Media regarding the release of a sex tape is the focus with the involvement of billionaire Peter Thiel.

The official description reads as follows.

“Journalists are trained to look for stories behind the stories. The reporters investigating the Hulk Hogan sex tape and the sale of the Las Vegas Journal-Review, however, found something unprecedented: billionaires covertly using their fortunes to silence the media. Nobody Speak explores what Peter Thiel’s financial support of the lawsuit against Gawker and Sheldon Adelson’s shadowy purchase of Nevada’s largest newspaper mean for future of journalism, the First Amendment, and the power of the ultra wealthy.”

The documentary premieres on June 23. You can check out the full trailer below.