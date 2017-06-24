Wrestling industry reacts to Cody Rhodes becoming ROH Champion

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels at last night’s ROH Best in the World PPV in Lowell, Massachusetts to become the new ROH Champion.

Rhodes, who left WWE last March, debuted for Ring of Honor last December and later joined the very popular Bullet Club group as a prominent member.

Rhodes himself shared the following photo after his title win last night.

The Prince just became a King …and we march on everybody pic.twitter.com/p0XpRBH8oM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 24, 2017

The wrestling industry has also reacted on Twitter to Rhodes becoming the new champion including his “Arrow” co-star Stephen Amell.

He did it damn it. NEW ROH WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION… @CodyRhodes SO PROUD OF HIM!!! 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽#ROHBITW — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 24, 2017

In the short amount of time we've known you we've become close friends! No one works harder than you buddy! You deserve it @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/GtsMSrFkUk — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) June 24, 2017

Congrats to @CodyRhodes on winning Honorable Gold. I'm very proud of your survival & success outside of the walls of Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/fhjOg05rDn — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 24, 2017

My good friend @CodyRhodes is the World Champion. Best in the World. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 24, 2017