Wrestling industry reacts to Cody Rhodes becoming ROH Champion

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels at last night’s ROH Best in the World PPV in Lowell, Massachusetts to become the new ROH Champion.

Rhodes, who left WWE last March, debuted for Ring of Honor last December and later joined the very popular Bullet Club group as a prominent member.

Rhodes himself shared the following photo after his title win last night.

The wrestling industry has also reacted on Twitter to Rhodes becoming the new champion including his “Arrow” co-star Stephen Amell.

