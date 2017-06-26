Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong) talks “GLOW”, her brief run with WWE

Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio passed along an interview with former TNA and WWE star Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong/Kharma) where she talks about being involved with the new “GLOW” series on Netflix, continuing to pursue acting and her brief WWE run.

On being part of the “GLOW” cast on Netflix:

“Well, this is an ensemble cast and it’s a bunch of women led by Ruth, who is a struggling actress at the end of her rope. Ruth takes on one last audition and is desperate to land something. She wants to do something serious, but right now she just wants to work. She ends up in this ragtag show, this low-budget wrestling show, and they don’t know what it is. If they are the actors or if they’re going to be wrestlers involved at the beginning and they are really confused as to what they’re going to do. Once it becomes clear that they know they have to learn how to wrestle and they struggle with that and have to figure out what their characters are going to be and struggle with some of them being very stereotypical. They don’t know if they’re instigating that stereotype or standing up to it, so there’s a lot of that going on. It’s basically about a group of women who come together and work together and build something great.”

If she plans to pursue acting or return to wrestling:

“I absolutely want an acting career. I think I’ve done what I’ve done in wrestling. I appreciate what I’ve done in wrestling, but telling the story that we’ve told in GLOW and having the experience I’ve had with the people I’ve had it with leaves me wanting more. Like I said before, this is what I wanted when I got into wrestling, this is what I got into wrestling to do.”

On her brief run in WWE as Kharma: