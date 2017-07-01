Okada vs. Cody, US Title Tournament on tonight’s live NJPW G1 Special

New Japan Pro Wrestling will present it’s G1 Special live in the United States tonight from Long Beach, California at the Long Beach Convention Entertainment Center.

The special, which will air live on AXS TV beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT), will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody (Rhodes) for the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Also scheduled for the show is the first round of a tournament to crown a first ever IWGP United States Champion. Semifinal and final matches will take place on Sunday.

The #G1USA special event from @njpwglobal is finally here! Do you have your DVR set?? #NJPW pic.twitter.com/FYHC2hpH7u — AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) July 1, 2017

Here is the card for tonight live on AXS TV.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. ROH Champion Cody

IWGP U.S. Championship Tournament – First Round

Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin

IWGP U.S. Championship Tournament – First Round

Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP U.S. Championship Tournament – First Round

Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP U.S. Championship Tournament – First Round

Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

IWGP Tag Team Championships

Guerrillas of Destiny (c’s) vs. War Machine

Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titan and Volador Jr. vs. Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi and Sanada

The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Trent Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay