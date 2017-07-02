Cody and Omega confrontation on Saturday, Roseanne watches NJPW

Cody and Omega confrontation on Saturday
Between the Ropes posted the following footage of a confrontation between Cody and Kenny Omega following last night’s NJPW G1 Special from California.
The video notes possible issues within The Bullet Club.
Roseanne Barr watches New Japan
Comedian Roseanne Barr tweeted out a video of her watching New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV and more specifically during a Kenny Omega match.
You can check out the video below.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING IS LITTT!!!!!!!!!!!! @JRsBBQ @JoshLBarnett #BuckPost pic.twitter.com/vtj8nI6oTC
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 1, 2017