7/2 NJPW G1 Special Day 2 iPPV Results: Long Beach, California

1. KUSHIDA, Jushin Liger and David Finlay Jr. def. Yoshitatsu and The Tempura Boyz

2. Kenny Omega def. Jay Lethal to advance to the US Title Tournament Finals

3. Tomohiro Ishii def. Zack Sabre Jr. to advance to the US Title Tournament Finals

4. Juice Robinson, Jay White. Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. and Titan def. Los Ingobernables de Japon

5. The Guerrillas of Destiny and Hangman Page def. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine and Michael Elgin

6. IWGP Jr.. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks def. RPG Vice to retain the titles. Afterwards, Ricochet challenged the Bucks to face he and Ryusuke Taguchi for the titles. Then, Rocky Romero announced that RPG Vice was done as a team as Baretta would move up to the Heavyweight Division.

7. Cody Rhodes, Marty Scrull, Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, The Briscoes and Will Ospreay

8. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Billy Gunn to retain the title.

9. Kenny Omega def. Tomohiro Ishii to become the first IWGP US Champion. Cody and Omega teased problems after but eventually embraced as Omega celebrated with the title and put over the crowd to close the show.