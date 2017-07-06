Velvet Sky announces retirement, Trailer for new Vader documentary

Velvet Sky announces retirement

Former TNA/Impact star and two-time Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky revealed in an interview with WNPR.org that she was retiring from professional wrestling.

Sky, real name Jamie Szantyr, talked about how she will be returning to college at Post University in Connecticut to finish up the degree that she put on hold.

“Wrestling has a shelf life. College doesn’t. You can be 50 years old and go to college for your degree. You can’t be 50 years old and train to be a pro wrestler. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream.”

Trailer for new Vader documentary

A trailer for a new documentary looking at Vader (Leon White) and his diagnosis that he was only given two years to live as a result of congestive heart failure.

A Kickstart campaign associated with the documentary will begin soon.