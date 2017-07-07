Velvet Sky says not so fast when it comes to retirement from wrestling

Former TNA/Impact Wrestling star and two-time Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky took to Twitter on Friday clarifying comments she made earlier this week in an interview.

In an interview with WNPR.org, Sky indicated that she would be retiring from pro wrestling and returning to college to finish a degree she had previously started.

It turns out what Sky meant to say was that she was retiring from “in-ring action” and that she would continue to make wrestling related appearances going forward.

You can check out her full statement below.