Kevin Kelly announces his departure from Ring of Honor on Tuesday

By
Jason Namako
-
1

Ring of Honor announcer Kevin Kelly, who has been with the company since 2010, announced his departure from ROH on Tuesday, citing that his commitments with doing English commentary for New Japan and other business opportunities was the reason behind his departure.

Kelly had been replaced as the lead announcer for ROH at the beginning of 2017 by Ian Riccaboni after Kelly chose not to renew his contract with the company, but still made sporadic appearances on ROH commentary for PPVs alongside Riccaboni and Colt Cabana.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mat Thompson

    That sucks. They need a veteran announcer in there. It gives something extra to the product. Former wrestlers are almost always in there for themselves and have an agenda to keep on screen and keep int he public eye (Steve Corino is the exception to that) and rotating former wrestlers in with an announcer who most of the public don’t know about isn’t good for the product. I hope Riccaboni steps up his game, but he just seems to green in the business. Time will tell, but I wish there was someone that knew the business and the product well that could step in. Kelly/Corino was the Gorilla/Ventura of ROH. They will never find a combination better than what they had.