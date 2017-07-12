Kevin Kelly announces his departure from Ring of Honor on Tuesday

Ring of Honor announcer Kevin Kelly, who has been with the company since 2010, announced his departure from ROH on Tuesday, citing that his commitments with doing English commentary for New Japan and other business opportunities was the reason behind his departure.

To focus on @njpw1972 as well as new opportunities, I will no longer announce for @ringofhonor. Thanks to all whom made last 7 yrs so fun! — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) July 12, 2017

Kelly had been replaced as the lead announcer for ROH at the beginning of 2017 by Ian Riccaboni after Kelly chose not to renew his contract with the company, but still made sporadic appearances on ROH commentary for PPVs alongside Riccaboni and Colt Cabana.