Netflix announced on Thursday that they would be renewing the GLOW sitcom about the 1980s all-women’s wrestling promotion for a second season.

The series, which stars Alison Brie and features former TNA stars Awesome Kong and Joey Ryan in supporting roles, garnered rave reviews from critics when the first season was released a few months ago. It is unknown when filming will begin for the second season and when it will begin airing on Netflix at this time.