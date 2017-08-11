Netflix announced on Thursday that they would be renewing the GLOW sitcom about the 1980s all-women’s wrestling promotion for a second season.

The series, which stars Alison Brie and features former TNA stars Awesome Kong and Joey Ryan in supporting roles, garnered rave reviews from critics when the first season was released a few months ago. It is unknown when filming will begin for the second season and when it will begin airing on Netflix at this time.

  • Moonsaves

    Really good show for probably anyone who goes on this site. Plenty of industry terminology thrown about, classic stereotypical 80’s characters etc. My girlfriend who has no idea about wrestling made me watch it, and we both enjoyed it for different reasons.