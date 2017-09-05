CM Punk waiting for next fight

Duke Roufus, head trainer/coach at Roufusport, noted that CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is waiting on the confirmation for his next MMA fight after a recent training session in Milwaukee.

Punk made his MMA debut nearly one year ago in Cleveland at UFC 203 last September in a loss to newcomer Mickey Gall. He has yet to take on another professional fight since.

Donovan Dijak signs with WWE

WWE.com confirmed in a new article that former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak has officially signed a deal with WWE and has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando.