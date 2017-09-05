CM Punk waiting for next fight
Duke Roufus, head trainer/coach at Roufusport, noted that CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is waiting on the confirmation for his next MMA fight after a recent training session in Milwaukee.
Punk made his MMA debut nearly one year ago in Cleveland at UFC 203 last September in a loss to newcomer Mickey Gall. He has yet to take on another professional fight since.
Great #laborday training today with the #roufusport Fight Team. We are pleased to welcome #UFC Lightweight #lebanese #canadian #johnmakdessi and always a pleasure having #cmpunk both of them are awaiting fight confirmations. #mma #usa #america #american #lebanon #canada #worldwide #Repost @johnmakdessi (@get_repost) ・・・ Honoured to have trained along side @CMPunk #bestintheworld today’s practice session under legendary coach @dukeroufus #dukeroufusport Osu.
Donovan Dijak signs with WWE
WWE.com confirmed in a new article that former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak has officially signed a deal with WWE and has reported to the Performance Center in Orlando.
“Dijak’s search for new competition broadened in short order. In 2015, he won Ring of Honor’s Top Prospect tournament, and earlier this year he competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament in Germany. He has also wrestled for EVOLVE, and this past weekend, he fought in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament, held in Reseda, Calif. Dijak’s arrival at the Performance Center comes on the heels of WWE signing another sensation from the independent ranks, high-flyer Lio Rush.”