Davey Richards out with injury

Former Ring of Honor and GFW star Davey Richards announced on Sunday that he would have to cancel the rest of his independent bookings until the end of 2017. Richards revealed he set to undergo surgery on his right knee.

Richards, who left GFW over the summer via a mutual release to focus more on his work as a paramedic, had been taking independent bookings that included shows this coming weekend for EVOLVE. That will no longer take place due to the surgery.

Wrestleview.com wishes Richards a speedy and safe recovery from his surgery.

OVW holding Matt Cappotelli benefit show

Ohio Valley Wrestling announced over the weekend that they would be holding a benefit event for former OVW Champion Matt Cappotelli on September 23 in Louisville as he faces several medical bills after recently undergoing surgery to help mend a second brain tumor.

Cappotelli had been in remission from his initial diagnosis of a brain tumor and brain cancer back in 2006 that ended his in-ring career before it returned earlier this year.

For more info on the benefit event, go to http://www.ovwrestling.com.