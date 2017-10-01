Walls of Jericho used in MMA fight

MMAFighting.com is reporting that the Walls of Jericho (aka Boston Crab) submission was used successfully during the Full Contact Contender 19 event in Bolton, England on Saturday. Jonno Mears was able to force Aaron Jones to tap out to the submission.

Based on traditional submission finishes in the sport, this was definitely unique.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of Fight Central on Instagram.

The Young Bucks capitalize on letter

ProWrestlingTees.com is reporting that the new “Cease and Desist” t-shirt released by The Young Bucks was already the top selling shirt for September. The shirt was released in response to the cease and desist letter that WWE sent to the Bucks earlier this week.

You can check it out below.