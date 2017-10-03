Jerry “The King” Lawler has revealed that legendary wrestling commentator Lance Russell passed away on Tuesday morning. Russell was 91 years old.

Russell, often described as the voice of Memphis Wrestling, had a career that spanned nearly 40 years. He had been hospitalized the last several days after breaking his hip during a fall.

His family shared the following tweet this morning.

Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!! — Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 3, 2017

Not long ago, Lawler shared this tweet.

My dear friend and greatest wrestling commentator ever, Lance Russell passed away this morning. I would have never been without him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bD4AlK5dsF — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

