Jerry “The King” Lawler has revealed that legendary wrestling commentator Lance Russell passed away on Tuesday morning. Russell was 91 years old.

Russell, often described as the voice of Memphis Wrestling, had a career that spanned nearly 40 years. He had been hospitalized the last several days after breaking his hip during a fall.

His family shared the following tweet this morning.

Not long ago, Lawler shared this tweet.

On behalf of the entire staff here at Wrestleview.com, we would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Russell during this hard time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cameron Huff

    R.I.P Lance Russell.