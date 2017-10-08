Video of a heated confrontation between Jim Cornette and Santino Marella was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Saturday showing the two exchanging words.

The two attended a wrestling convention in downtown Detroit yesterday at the Cobo Center when an eyewitness caught the two going back and forth verbally that got heated.

Both Cornette and Marella have a history together stemming from Marella’s time in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The story went public when Marella revealed that Cornette had slapped him backstage for laughing in the crowd during a segment involving The Boogeyman.

Cornette issued the following on Twitter. Marella has stayed quiet on social media.

Sorry to anyone I missed at Cobo, some comedy midget wanted me to slap him AGAIN so he could sue since he's unemployed. Walked out instead. https://t.co/ezgCj7mqLV — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 7, 2017

You can check out the video of the confrontation below courtesy of Shaun Sisk.

Warning: Audio in the clip is not work safe.