Video of a heated confrontation between Jim Cornette and Santino Marella was caught on video and posted to Facebook on Saturday showing the two exchanging words.
The two attended a wrestling convention in downtown Detroit yesterday at the Cobo Center when an eyewitness caught the two going back and forth verbally that got heated.
Both Cornette and Marella have a history together stemming from Marella’s time in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The story went public when Marella revealed that Cornette had slapped him backstage for laughing in the crowd during a segment involving The Boogeyman.
Cornette issued the following on Twitter. Marella has stayed quiet on social media.
Sorry to anyone I missed at Cobo, some comedy midget wanted me to slap him AGAIN so he could sue since he's unemployed. Walked out instead. https://t.co/ezgCj7mqLV
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 7, 2017
You can check out the video of the confrontation below courtesy of Shaun Sisk.
Warning: Audio in the clip is not work safe.
Jim Cornette & Santino Marella got into an argument at a wrestling convention. Credits to Shaun Sisk on FB for the video. pic.twitter.com/jjAcWFhSTh
— Deagle (@Deserteagle814) October 7, 2017