Jim Cornette to manage for final time

WrestleCade announced over the weekend that legendary manager Jom Cornette will be managing for the final time at their annual Supershow during Thanksgiving weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, managing former NWA Champion Dan Severn.

This will be part of Severn’s Open Challenge on the show. Cornette has been managing since the 1980s and is most known for his time managing the Midnight Express tag-team in the NWA, as well as Yokozuna and Vader in WWE.

Bischoff-Barnett exchange

Former WCW head Eric Bischoff and NJPW on AXS color commentator Josh Barnett had a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend.

Bischoff criticized Barnett’s commentary work on the NJPW on AXS TV show that Barnett does alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Aaron David Harwood

    Bischoff is one to criticize someone’s commentary.

  • Jim Bilbee

    Damn