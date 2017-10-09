Jim Cornette to manage for final time
WrestleCade announced over the weekend that legendary manager Jom Cornette will be managing for the final time at their annual Supershow during Thanksgiving weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, managing former NWA Champion Dan Severn.
This will be part of Severn’s Open Challenge on the show. Cornette has been managing since the 1980s and is most known for his time managing the Midnight Express tag-team in the NWA, as well as Yokozuna and Vader in WWE.
YES! @TheJimCornette announces he’s managing for the last time during the #WrestleCade SuperShow on 11/25 in Winston Salem, NC! pic.twitter.com/RRmZEWl93I
Bischoff-Barnett exchange
Former WCW head Eric Bischoff and NJPW on AXS color commentator Josh Barnett had a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend.
Bischoff criticized Barnett’s commentary work on the NJPW on AXS TV show that Barnett does alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.
Watching @njpwglobal on @AXSTV. @JRsBBQ is awesome. Whoever the color man is-not so much.
Not a shot. Just a fact.
Well, sorry Josh. Color commentary is not your game. https://t.co/vIZ3oVOFjP
Good thing you don't sign my checks. I wonder what your angle is, or who for. Either way, looks like it is since I'm on air every Friday. https://t.co/2XbCu5OQQp
No angle. Just an observation. PxP should describe 'what' is happening, CC should tell us 'why' from a tech pov or character pov. https://t.co/EBQlmyqAah
Like when I describe how holds work & why or when I go into how wrestlers should gameplan, why certain moves are being employed, etc, etc https://t.co/p8ORMmxkgK
That is likely true. My opinion/observation is more from a producers pov than a fans. I prefer cc'ers who provide unique insight. https://t.co/L30wwacYVM
So my insight is not unique? No one else in pro wrestling can give my insight as none are have the dual experience I have.
So clearly, you don't listen to our show otherwise you'd know that I constantly tell the why and how.
Dropped in on it for the first time last night and voiced my perspective. Keep up the good work and best of luck to you! https://t.co/dAdFukTAod
Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism. https://t.co/SOuO35YcfW
It would have to have been of value & from an educated position to be worthwhile. An egocentric w/a hair helmet isn't moving my dial. https://t.co/TrQJSYLnmQ
