Jim Cornette to manage for final time

WrestleCade announced over the weekend that legendary manager Jom Cornette will be managing for the final time at their annual Supershow during Thanksgiving weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, managing former NWA Champion Dan Severn.

This will be part of Severn’s Open Challenge on the show. Cornette has been managing since the 1980s and is most known for his time managing the Midnight Express tag-team in the NWA, as well as Yokozuna and Vader in WWE.

YES! @TheJimCornette announces he’s managing for the last time during the #WrestleCade SuperShow on 11/25 in Winston Salem, NC! pic.twitter.com/RRmZEWl93I — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) October 8, 2017

Bischoff-Barnett exchange

Former WCW head Eric Bischoff and NJPW on AXS color commentator Josh Barnett had a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend.

Bischoff criticized Barnett’s commentary work on the NJPW on AXS TV show that Barnett does alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

Not a shot. Just a fact. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Well, sorry Josh. Color commentary is not your game. https://t.co/vIZ3oVOFjP — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Good thing you don't sign my checks. I wonder what your angle is, or who for. Either way, looks like it is since I'm on air every Friday. https://t.co/2XbCu5OQQp — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

No angle. Just an observation. PxP should describe 'what' is happening, CC should tell us 'why' from a tech pov or character pov. https://t.co/EBQlmyqAah — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

Like when I describe how holds work & why or when I go into how wrestlers should gameplan, why certain moves are being employed, etc, etc https://t.co/p8ORMmxkgK — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

That is likely true. My opinion/observation is more from a producers pov than a fans. I prefer cc'ers who provide unique insight. https://t.co/L30wwacYVM — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 7, 2017

So my insight is not unique? No one else in pro wrestling can give my insight as none are have the dual experience I have. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

So clearly, you don't listen to our show otherwise you'd know that I constantly tell the why and how. — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) October 7, 2017

Dropped in on it for the first time last night and voiced my perspective. Keep up the good work and best of luck to you! https://t.co/dAdFukTAod — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017

Get some industrial strength Chap Stick for that ass rash of yours and learn how to take some constructive criticism. https://t.co/SOuO35YcfW — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 8, 2017